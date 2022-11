Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested nine anti-social elements from different areas of the district and recovered two unlicensed pistols, 4.6 kg hashish, four bottles of liquor and 50 kites. Cases under the acts have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. Those arrested include Faisal Butt, Fahad Ali, Hayat Ullah, Khurshid Khan, Bilal, Nazar Abbas, Riaz Ali, Ishtiaq and Ahmad Nawaz.