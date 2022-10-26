ISLAMABAD - The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Bloom called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Foreign Office, here yesterday. Both the leaders discussed the issues of rehabilitation of flood affected people in Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked the United States for the assistance to the flood victims during his meeting with the US ambassador. The foreign minister and the US ambassador discussed the advancement of mutual relations. The foreign minister and the US ambassador also agreed on further promoting trade relations between the two countries.
