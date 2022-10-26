Share:

ISLAMABAD - The US Ambassador to Paki­stan, Donald Bloom called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari at the Foreign Of­fice, here yesterday. Both the leaders discussed the issues of rehabilitation of flood affect­ed people in Pakistan. Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari thanked the United States for the assistance to the flood victims during his meeting with the US ambassa­dor. The foreign minister and the US ambassador discussed the advancement of mutual re­lations. The foreign minister and the US ambassador also agreed on further promoting trade relations between the two countries.