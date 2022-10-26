Share:

ISLAMABAD-Two important projects of Main Line-I and Karachi Circular Railway worth approximately Rs 2.3 trillion sailed through Central Development Working Party and are ready to be tabled before upcoming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it was learnt reliably here.

In two separate meetings, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has cleared both ML-1 and KCR projects for further approval of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), official source told The Nation. The cost of both Pakistan railway Main Line-1 (ML-1) and KCR projects has gone up by 45pc. The cost of ML-1 has been escalated to $9.85b from the original PC-I cost of $6.807b, while the cost of the KCR has increased to Rs 292.388b from Rs 201.572b.

In its meeting held last week, the CDWP had granted in principle approval to ML-I and asked the sponsor of the project to rationalise the cost of the project. The project will be funded by China and Pakistan at the ratio of 85pc and 15pc respectively.

Main Line-1 (ML-1) is China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s umbrella project and its main component includes the up-gradation and doubling of Main Line-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian (1733km). It is proposed that the ML-1 project will be implemented in three packages. Package-1 of ML-I has five components including Nawabshah - Rohri Section, Multan-Lahore Section, Lahore-Lalalamusa Section, Kaluwal-Pindora Section and Upgradation of Pakistan Railways Academy Walton.

The scope of the project includes the laying of a new track with improved subgrade for 160 km/h, increase in speed from 65-105 km/h to 120-160 km/h, rehabilitation and construction of major bridges, provision of modern signaling & telecom systems, conversion of level crossings into underpasses/flyovers, fencing of tracks, establishment of dry port near Havelian and upgradation of Walton Training Academy.

On Tuesday, in a special meeting, the CDWP approved KCR project worth Rs 292.388b. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding i.e. under CPEC Framework on 90:10 ratio. Under financing plan, China will provide a loan of Rs 263.149b while government of Pakistan and provincial government of Sindh will provide Rs 29.239b. The project envisages construction 44-kilometer long and dedicated track, 1.435-meter wide standard gauge, starts from Drig Road and passes through different areas including, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) and Lyari. The minister for planning directed the authorities concerned to settle the issues in the PC-I of KCR within two days. ML-1 and KCR projects will be placed on the agenda of the upcoming 11th JCC meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow (Thursday).