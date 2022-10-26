Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday acquit­ted five activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki­stan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the deci­sion after hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and prosecution. Advocate Mian Mohsin Raza and Advocate Isra Chaudhry represented the TLP workers. Ferozewala police had registered a case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were ac­cused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties. Those who were acquitted included Makhdoom Anjum, Sakhawat Ali and Asif Ali Rizvi