Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-University Games concluded on Tuesday, with the participation of players from 32 varsities of the province. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) took home the overall trophy after earning two gold and two silver medals, while Hazara University came in second, and Benazir Women’s University Peshawar came in third. The games, organized by the Directorate General Sports KP for the first time, included more than 3,000 male and female athletes from 32 universities competing in their various sports like football, volleyball, and cricket played by male athletes, while badminton, volleyball, and cricket played by the female athletes. With trophies and certificates, each team’s winners received Rs100,000, while the runners-up received Rs50,000. Hazara University Mansehra won gold in women’s badminton and silver in the men’s football event to finish second overall behind Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University (SBBWU). AWKUM won two gold medals in women’s volleyball and male’s football as well as two silver medals in cricket and volleyball. The SBBWU team placed third overall after winning the silver medal in volleyball and the gold medal in cricket, respectively. The fair play trophy for these matches was given to the University of Chitral and Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan in tandem. The last football game of the event was played between Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and Hazara University Mansehra. Abdul Wali Khan University won by a lone goal. In the championship game, both teams gave it their all, and after the first session, the score was tied. However, it was AWKUM who took the lead in the second session, thanks to star forward Aizaz Khan’s field goal attempt. In the three championship games that AWKUM played, Aizaz Khan scored 10 individual goals for his side and he was crucial in helping his team win. AWKUM topped the points table after winning the championship, earning them the right to take home the big prize. The concluding ceremony’s guests were Assistant Commissioner Katlang Mardan, Kamran Khan, Chairman of Sports AWKUM Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq, Director of Sports Hazara University Mansehra Khalid Jalal Shah, Gomal University’S Najamuddin and others.