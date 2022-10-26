Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes registered easy wins in the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2022 matches here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel trounced 4 Corps by 14-4½. Nico Antinori shone from the winning side with a contribution of superb seven goals while Osman Aziz Anwar and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in three each and M Matloob Aizad converted one. Team 4 Corps had two and a half goal handicap advantage while Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana and Maj Adil Sultan Rao scored one goal apiece.

The second match of the opening day also proved a one-sided affair, where Platinum Homes outpaced team Nagina by 10-3½. It was combined effort by entire team that helped Platinum Homes a big margin victory as their heroes Amirreza Behbodi, Ahmad Zubair Butt and Farasat Ali Chatha contributed with three tremendous goals each while Umer Ashfaq converted one goal. From Team Nagina, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Muhammad Reza Behbodi banged in a brace.