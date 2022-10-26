Share:

This is such a great system through which thousands of precious lives can be saved from a quake before it strikes. It tells about the upcoming shakes on which science and technology have been working for long.

This commendable achievement will also encourage other technologists and scientists to invent other such technologies which we are in dire need of at the time being. As living on this planet, humans may encounter natural disasters, and for defeating that we have to invent new systems, devices and technologies. That is the only way for the survival of humankind on this planet.

ZAKEER ZAKREEYA,

Awaran.