FAISALABAD - The economic future is directly linked with the expeditious growth of the information technology sector.

This was said by Faisalabad Cham­ber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq in a meeting with Professor Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisala­bad (GCWUF), on Tuesday.

He said: “We must transform our universities into technology-oriented institutes. We must promote Faisala­bad as a hub of IT so that it could be promoted and recognised globally. We should not delay and immediate­ly start work on this emerging seg­ment to harvest its dividends within the next few years.” He stressed the need to create harmony among in­dustry and academia, and underlined the need for a balanced approach in policy formulation.

Dr Khurram Tariq proposed a com­prehensive technological ecosystem for comprehensive, organized and bal­anced development of different sec­tors. He said:” We must take initiative from Faisalabad by launching a work­able and result-oriented IT programme in collaboration with academia and in this connection industry-academia councils could be constituted without any lust for titles or offices.

Prof Dr Robina Farooq introduced the GCWUF and said that she was making serious efforts for industry-academia linkages. “This alma ma­ter has produced skilled female en­trepreneurs who are now earning 50 thousand per month by working from their homes”, she added.

ONE DOZEN DACOITS LOOT HOUSE

More than a dozen dacoits looted the house of a citizen in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Police on Tuesday said that as many as 13 bandits stormed into the house of M Saif in Chak No.60-JB Shahbaz Pur on late Monday night and took the family members hos­tage at gunpoint.

They looted cash of Rs400,000, 6-tola gold jewelry, LED, blankets, wrist watches, and other valuable items at gunpoint and escaped from the scene along with booty. Police registered a case and started inves­tigation.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man was electrocuted while cutting grass by a machine in Muzaffargarh. The victim identified as Sabir succumbed to in­juries while he was being shifted to Rural Hospital Rangpur. According to hospital sources, he was dead when brought to hospital. The body was handed over to his heirs who refused to have the autopsy performed.

ROBBERS LOOT HOUSE IN BROAD DAY LIGHT

Three robbers on Tuesday looted cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees with jewelry after leaving a household woman critically injured when she showed resistance, said the police. The incident occurred at 11:00am on Tuesday