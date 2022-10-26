Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) on Tuesday challenged Lahore High Court’s (LHC) inter­im order to suspend show-cause notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court.

The petition prayed the court to suspend the LHC’s interim or­der of September 21. The petition stated that the Election Commis­sion was a constitutional body, which has issued contempt notic­es to Imran Khan and PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary as per the law. It stated that the show cause notices were issued after not getting a satisfactory re­sponse from the three persons.

It further stated that Section 10 of the Election Act was not conflicting with Articles 175 and 204. An attempt was made to reduce the authority of the Election Commission by the in­terim order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), it added.

Meanwhile, the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the pending Lo­cal Government (LG) polls would be held in district Lasbela and Hub on December 11. According to the notification, the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Nov 1 and 4. Appeals against the acceptance or rejec­tion of the nomination papers could be filed from Nov 7 to 9 while the appellate authorities will decide appeals by Nov 12.