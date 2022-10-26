Share:

Public sector education in Sindh has been ondeath bed for decades. The pandemic related closure of educational institutions following heavy rains and calamitous flood 2022 have further eroded any hope of education improvement in the province. Too much had been written about the sorry state of affairs in education. 22 million out-of schools and thousands of dysfunctional, nonviable, closed and ghost schools are the status quo. According to save the children, 1500 schools in Sindh have been affected by the 2022 flood and another 5500 have been converted into relief camps. Flood water is still flowing or stagnating in most of flood affected areas and rehabilitation of destroyed or damaged schools might take years.

But the most disappointing development is that majority of the newly appointed PST, JST and HST teachers are unmotivated and unwilling to teach. Many of these working in private and non-governmental sectors on high remuneration are either willing to forsake their high salaries in private sector nor they are ready to forgo their new posts of teaching.

Educational officialdom and teacher union leaders and be held accountable for gradual degradationin our education field. There is a need that the teachers union change their mindset as liberating education, increasing quantity and quantity is a matter of survival for Sindh.

There should and must be no compromise on the education. Teachers union should take lead and besides taking frequent protest campaign for timescale and other benefits for teachers they should distance themselves from those teachers who only want to draw salaries without performing their duties.

Reportedly those newly appointed teachers who want to teach but are unwilling to grease the palm of the educational bureaucracy are appointed in schools at long distances of their residence or are being harassed on one pretext or the other. Such kind a of behavior is shameful. All newly appointed teachers should reflect that they have been provided an excellent opportunity to serve the nation.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.