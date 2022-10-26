Share:

It seems as though the Engage Africa policy was just the kind of push that Pakistan needed to revive relations with the continent. New records show that our engagement with African countries has increased with authorities initiating more missions, appointing councils, and establishing targeted funds. As per the National Assembly Standing Committee’s report, expanding this economic, environmental and diplomatic footprint in Africa is necessary, especially in light of our growing trade deficit.

The Engage Africa policy led to collaboration regarding the pandemic, the announcement of five new missions, the relocation of 6 commercial wings as well as the appointment of over 26 Honorary Councils. This ensures that Pakistan’s presence exists with a particular structure so that once the partnership develops further, there is relative ease in communication and collaboration. Local authorities can then work on issues like visa abolishment agreements and defence cooperation much more easily.

Already, we have set up an Rs100 million Africa Fund and have an extensive trade history with countries like Kenya, Mozambique, and South Africa; rice, electrical appliances, textiles, apparel, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, surgical instruments, cutlery, and furniture make up a great chunk of our exports to the African region. Just recently, our Federal Minister for Commerce and Investments, Syed Naveed Qamar, also expressed the desire to enhance economic partnership with Zimbabwe.

The African continent is emerging as a new and lucrative market that we must engage with at this critical hour. We have been fortunate enough to recognise its potential before global giants and through coordinating the foreign office and business community, we can boost trade and cultural ties to secure mutual benefits.