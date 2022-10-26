Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has issued appointment letters to 55 successful candidates of the Section Officers Promotional Examination 2022 — a programme to select section officers from non-gazetted staff of the federal government. The examination is conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission on the request of the Establishment Division and successful candidates are employed as section officers in the Office Management Group. The offer letters for appointment in BS-17 in Office Management Group on the basis of Section Officer Promotional Examination- 2020 have been issued and successful candidates are directed to convey their acceptance within 15 days. The successful candidates include Muhammad Usman Ali, Ihtisham- ul-Haq, Yousaf Ali, Muhammad Ishtiaq Akbar, Qamar Hasnain, Muhammad Mumtaz, Amjad Ali Khan, Talha Arslan, lmran Ali, Saira Fareen, Sadaqat Ali, Hizbullah Khan, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Akif Rashid, Rashid Saleem Bhatti, Ahmad Ali, Muhammad Abid, Mirza Awais Baig, Wasif Malik, Altaf Hussain, Muhammad Jahangir, Aamir Waheed, Amir Wazir, Mubashir Hassan Taqi, lmran Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Fareed-ul- Haq, Muhammad Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Shoaib Qureshi, Rai Muhammad Hasan, Asif Hussain Shah, Syed Mudassar Hussain Shah, Bibi Alia Khan Kakar, Arman Ali, Asghar Ali, lmran Asghar, Muhammad Zubair, lmran Ali, Mubashir Hassan, Muhammad Asif, Amer Shahzad, Muhammad Shahzad Zafar Hashmi, Moharram Ali, Zeeshan Mazhar and others. Only those candidates having eight years of regular service in BS-11 to BS-16 in President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat, Federal Secretariat, Attached Departments, Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat; Federal Service Tribunal, Federal Public Service Commission, Intelligence Bureau and also the Civilian Employees of Pakistan Armed Forces Headquarters and their lower formations are eligible to enter this examination. The Section Officers Promotional Examination consists of written examination, psychological assessment and viva voice. A candidate can avail maximum three attempts of the examination after attaining the minimum age of 30 years under this examination.