Share:

LAHORE - The ambassador of the European Union Dr Riina Kionka called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his office on Tuesday as the issues relating to promotion of coop­eration in various fields, especially the construction of new water res­ervoirs and small dams came under discussion in the meeting.

They also discussed measures taken by the Punjab government for welfare of the workers and minori­ties, elimination of child labor and human rights situation.

The chief minister thanked the EU for its support during the coro­na pandemic and mentioned that it was a major trade partner of Paki­stan. “We appreciate the support provided by the EU countries in various fields”, he said.

Parvez Elahi told the EU en­voy that Punjab government had planned to build two dams on the River Chenab while small dams will be built on the hill torrents of Koh-e-Sulaiman to save the rainwater for agricultural purposes. He said that EU’s technical support for these projects would be appreciated.

He also informed the EU diplomat that the Punjab government had also planned to build houses for the flood victims through Akhuwat and the European Union can also support this project. He further stated that road repair work had been started in the flood-affected areas.

He said that laws had been en­acted to eradicate child labour. The government was also making laws more stringent to curb this menace, he said, adding that imple­mentation of labour laws has also been ensured besides taking steps to protect workers’ rights and the welfare of their children. The chief minister also briefed the ambas­sador about social security hospi­tals where the workers and their families get free treatment. “The children of the workers are given a marriage grant on marriage and the amount of this grant has also been increased. I had started the work on prison reforms in my previous ten­ure but the subsequent government stopped the work on it. Now, we are working afresh to provide the nec­essary facilities to the detainees in the jails”; stated Parvez Elahi while saying that the food menu for the prisoners had been improved.

He said schools had been built to educate children confined with their mothers in jails and a free legal aid system had been introduced for hap­less inmates. The jail reforms pack­age will be approved by the cabinet and its bill will be approved by the assembly, he added.

The CM said that the Punjab gov­ernment had taken effective steps to protect human rights. “All minorities have equal rights in Pakistan and special funds have been allocated for their welfare. A quota has been fixed for minorities’ educational admis­sions and jobs. A Pakistan based on the principles of patience, tolerance and brotherhood is our destination”.

The CM said that Pakistan and the European Union countries had very friendly relations and the govern­ment values the EU’s cooperation regarding the improvement of so­cial sectors. It also wants to further strengthen these relations.

The EU ambassador expressed regret for the loss of life and money in floods and said that assistance in the dams projects will be consid­ered. Cooperation with the Punjab government in the fields of textiles, manufacturing, and small and me­dium enterprises will be increased.

The First Consular of the Europe­an Union Mr Daniel Clauss, Advisor Hasnain Iftikhar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, finance secretary and related officials were also present.