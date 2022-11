Share:

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda said on Wednesday that he is foreseeing bloodshed in former prime minister Imran Khan’s upcoming long march.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that all evidence related to the assassination of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif have been washed away. Anchorperson was not a man who would run away and baseless allegations are being levelled against the institutions, he said.