FAISALABAD - Shahid Niaz, a grade-20 officer, has been appointed as Commis­sioner Faisalabad Division. He was transferred from Board of Revenue where he was performing du­ties as Member (Colonies) Board of Revenue Punjab. The commissioner’s post was lying vacant after the retirement of his prede­cessor Zahid Hussain who retired after attaining the age of superannuation on October 8, 2022, said a spokesman of the local ad­ministration.