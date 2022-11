Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi says the government is providing relief and maximum facilities to people of Province.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that through the Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, forty percent affordable items are being provided to eight million deserving families.

He said that deserving families can buy pulses, ghee, oil and flour at a reduced rate of 40 percent from registered grocery stores.