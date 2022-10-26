Share:

SARGODHA - The agriculture department said that gram crop would be cultivated on 15 lakhs acres of land across the division.

Talking to media, Direc­tor Agriculture M Shahid said that the department distributed 600 seed bags among the farmers on sub­sidised rates. He said that 80 percent gram cultivation process had been completed across the division. He urged to use approved varieties of gram seeds including Blixer 2000, Punjab 2008, Vanhr 2000, Buttle 98, Thal 2006, CM 98, Bhakkar 2011 and Kabli varieties were CM 2008, Noor 2009 and 2013.

He further informed that an institution in Bhakker was working on gram crop research named (AZRI), Arid Zoon Research Institute and farmers were getting best tips relating to their crops. He added that AZRI was re­searching to find the new and modern ways of culti­vation grams and increased the per acre yield.

Meanwhile, Livestock Department on Tuesday introduced a special bus equipped with audio-video facilities to impart aware­ness and training to farmers about modern ways of rear­ing cattle. The bus used to visit different areas in Mul­tan and offer a platform to cattle farmers to get updat­ed knowledge and modern techniques.

Talking to media, Deputy Director Livestock Depart­ment, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said that the bus had com­plete infrastructure for guiding cattle farmers and students. The farmers are updated about animals’ nu­trition habitats with audio and videos. The farmers were guided about every­thing, which could guide them in achieving bumper production of milk and meat.

On Tuesday, dozens of students imparted train­ing in Jalalpur Pirwala. Dr Jamshaid stated that the bus has complete infra­structure, so it is very use­ful. Many training sessions could be arranged in a day by moving the bus from one place to another.