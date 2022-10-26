Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against suspension of National Assembly membership.

Imran Khan, in his petition, has requested the court to nullify Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict of de-notifying him as MNA from NA-95.

Earlier, ECP had denotified Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency after his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

The electoral body had disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) and stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices.