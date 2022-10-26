Share:

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s announcement on the long march date, said that Imran Khan’s long march is not for any revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice.

Taking to Twitter, the former PM penned that "People have seen Imran Khan’s revolution in his 4 year tenure, and this long march is not for revolution but to appoint the army chief of his choice."

Nawaz Sharif further said that "Imran Khan, who called others thieves, himself proved to be the biggest thief in history with irrefutable evidence of foreign funding, Tosha Khana cases."