Shortly after the news of senior journalist Arshad Sharif dying in Kenya after being shot surfaced, two separate, inauthentic videos of a woman, and a young girl went viral on social media, who were assumed to be the mother and daughter, respectively, of the deceased.

Although both the woman, and the young girl did not claim to be related to Arshad Sharif in their emotional videos, still many media outlets misidentified them as his family, and shared their videos on their official social media handles without confirming the authenticity.

Earlier on Monday morning, Arshad Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique while confirming his demise took to Twitter and requested to ''respect the privacy of the family" and to refrain from sharing "family pictures and other personal details" in the name of breaking news, during the testing times.