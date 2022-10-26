Share:

OKARA - Okara SDPO City Circle Chaudhry M Ashraf has said that preven­tion of crime is among his top priorities.

In a media talk, he said that implementation of Punjab Secu­rity Vulnerable Establishment Act 2015 and installation of CCTV cameras at religious plac­es and shrines were mandatory to control the crimes.

He added that execution of law and order in the society is the sole duty of police. The SDPO said that exemplary attitude of police with the people proves helpful in controlling crime and bridging gap be­tween the public and the police.

SHO city circle, Mehar Mumtaz Ali Chaudhry ex-chairman anti-corruption sub-committee District Bar Association, Okara were also present during the meeting. He also issued directions to the SHOs to ensure arrest of the accused involved in different of­fenses on priority basis. He said that CCTV cameras should be installed at religious places, main shop­ping centers, clinics, fruit and vegetable markets, goods market and sensitive shrines of the city along with a command and control room to monitor the routine proceedings. He added that the doors of his office are open for the public.