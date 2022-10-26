Share:

Islamabad-The Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Division has been directed to take immediate steps for establishing an emergency unit in order to ensure prompt response in case of any accident on the road, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that these directions were made by DIG Safe City Romail Akram who visited Traffic division and reviewed measures to further improve the performance.

Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, DIG Safe City conducted a visit to Traffic Division Headquarter and made directions to further improve the performance of Traffic Division. SSP Traffic Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. SSP Traffic gave a detailed briefing to DIG Safe City about the functioning of the Traffic Division.

DIG Safe City listened to the problems of the staff and directed to resolve them on priority basis. He also directed to establish an accident unit and ensure strict action against those who violate traffic rules.

The DIG Safe City was told that special squads have been constituted to maintain the flow of traffic and to control accidents. He said that these squads are ensuring smooth flow of traffic and coordinating traffic systems in the federal capital.

SSP Traffic said that strict action is being ensured against those not wearing seat belts, listening to mobile phones while driving, lane violators and motorcyclists riding on bikes without helmets.

DIG Safe City directed to ensure merit in issuance of driving license and address citizens’ issues. It was also observed that violations of traffic rules and accidents have also been significantly reduced due to the efficiency of special checkpoints, he maintained.

DG Safe City Romail Akram said that all possible steps would be taken for a disciplined traffic system in the city. He further said that the safety of lives and property of citizens is our foremost priority. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard.