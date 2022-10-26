Share:

Bajaur - Elders of Barang tehsil in Bajaur on Tuesday announced to reject any sort of restrictions against women which violated their fundamental rights given to them by the country’s constitution including a ban purportedly placed by some local people which prohibited women from visiting shops without the company of their male family members. The elders announced their decision in a grand jirga in the Kamal Dara area; held days after some people of the area allegedly decided to ban the local women from going to the bazaars alone. “The people of the entire Barang tehsil had nothing to do with such a shameful and unlawful decision, hence we strongly and collectively reject the restrictions and those who have designed them,” stated the elders. The elders mentioned that their customs and traditions may be a little bit different from the rest of the country but they are more women-friendly than the rest of the country and they not only empower the women but also protect their basic rights effectively. About the alleged illegal business of drugs in the area, the participants stated that there was no trade of any type of narcotic stuff in the entire region. However, they decided to support the authority in action against those involved in drug pushing. The participants of the jirga requested that people from all walks of life avoid imposing such unlawful verdicts in the region which damages the area’s image. It was decided in the jirga to make a social boycott of those people who could be found making any sort of controversial decisions against the country’s law and constitution.