ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Azma Bokhari Tuesday said Imran Khan should follow rules and regulations in conduct­ing a long march which has to be done without creating any agitation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel she said, “We have given permission to PTI for organizing a peaceful demonstration but creat­ing chaos is not allowed at any cost”. She said PTI had been seeking the es­tablishment’s role in the halting process of the no-confidence move while the coalition partners had adopted a constitutional way and removed Imran Khan through the vote of no-confidence.

She said that the no-con­fidence motion was a con­stitutional process and the coalition partners had used their rights in the assem­bly. Azma warned that PTI workers and leaders should desist from violating the law and order situation in the federal capital. Replying to a question about using the machinery of provincial government ruled by PTI, she said the State would make all-out efforts to stop such negative activity in the federal capital.