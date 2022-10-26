Share:

Cabinet expresses concern over non-provision of Rs10b announced by fed govt for rehabilitation of flood affectees

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet in a meeting held on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair expressed concern over the non-provision of Rs 10 billion announced by the Federal Government for rehabilitation of the flood affectees and resolved that all political and legal options including taking the matter to the court would be utilized to get the provincial rights. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to survey the establishment of a Dam on River Swat, as this will not only help generate cheap electricity and contribute towards bringing the barren lands under cultivation but will also minimize the chances of flood damages. The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Administrative Secretaries of various government departments. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information & PRs Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing media persons about the decisions of the cabinet meeting at ITLA’A Cell informed that the CM directed the relevant authorities to complete the ongoing survey for the losses incurred by the flood affectees on an emergency basis to ensure the rehabilitation and early return of the affectees to their houses. The cabinet, he said, was informed on this occasion that KP is the only province that started the payment of compensation to the flood-stricken people and the payment process will be completed with the completion of the survey. The cabinet, he said, also felicitated Babar Saleem on assuming the charge of the portfolio of the Advisor to CM on Home and Tribal Affairs Department. The SA CM further said the intentional delay in the provision of resources and due rights by the central government has caused financial constraints for the province, however, the province has been managing the same by making alternate arrangements. He said the CM also directed for removal of encroachments of the rivers, streams and water channels to avoid losses and damages during floods in future. He further said that work on the establishment and rehabilitation of small dams in other parts of the province will also be initiated soon to minimize the chances of flood damage. The CM, he said, directed for reviewing the relevant laws and rules to enhance the efficiency of all the boards and authorities in the province. Barrister Saif further informed that the Cabinet approved the upgradation of Tehsil Razar, District Swabi to the status of a Sub Division. The Cabinet, he said, also accorded approval to pay remuneration and allowances to the Local Government Reps under the relevant rules, which will cost a sum of Rs 1479.365 million annually. The Cabinet also decided to select the convener of the Tehsil City Council through elections to be conducted by the Election Commission. The cabinet, he said, also accorded approval to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Conservancy and Biosphere Reserve Rules, 2022 to protect Biodiversity and promote its sustainable use. The cabinet, he further informed, also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Improvement Fund (KKP-EIF) Board Rules, 2022. The rules authorize the Chairperson and the Secretary of the Environmental Improvement Fund to operate the designated account jointly with due approval of the board and make expenditures as per the rules. The KP-EIF Board Rules, 2022 include some essentials like meetings of the board, decisions of the board and invitations to experts etc. He further said that the cabinet also approved getting soft loans of $60 million from the ADB for the rehabilitation and restoration of the irrigation channels and infrastructure damaged by the floods. The Cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forestry Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022 with the purpose to include Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Chairperson and Minister of the Department or Advisor to Chief Minister or Special Assistant to Chief Minister concerned as Vice Chairperson of the commission. The cabinet also approved the transfer of 18 Kanal land owned by LG & RDD at Zafar Park Batkhela, Malakand to the Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the establishment of Govt Girls Degree College Batkhela, he further informed. Similarly, the cabinet also approved the transfer of 3 Kanal and 3 Marlas land owned by the Irrigation Department to the Higher Education Department for the establishment of Govt Girls Degree College at Urmar Bala, Peshawar. The SA CM further informed that the cabinet also approved changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of Trans Peshawar. The new changes include taking MD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Company (KPUMA) on the Board of Directors as an Ex-Officio member and removing 04 Ex-Officio members from the BoD as the project operation has already been completed and the project has now entered into the implementation phase. Similarly, he said the cabinet also approved the establishment of the Provincial Flood Response Coordination Center (PFRCC) to coordinate with the National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) for the smooth conduct of relief operations, achieving optimum synergy between federal/ provincial departments, disaster management authorities and donors etc. in the wake of recent devastating floods. The coordination centre at the provincial level will be led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Chairman and a nominated Minister of the provincial government as its Deputy Chairman. He further said the cabinet also approved de-notifying the transfer of 6 Kanal and 19.5 Marlas non-contiguous land at Pabbi from the Housing Department and handing it over to Irrigation Department for its utilization in the public interest. The cabinet also approved the enrollment of the sons/wards nominated by the retired or due to be retired 21 Khasadars of the erstwhile FATA against the vacant posts for absorption in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in light of the judgments of the Peshawar High Court, he informed. The SA CM further informed that the cabinet also approved the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Amendment) Act, 2022 enabling PEDO to address the issue of fundraising.