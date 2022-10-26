Share:

Peshawar - Aimed at highlighting and preserving the rich culture, sports and artisan as well as public attraction of Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government plans to launch a three days unique mega event titled “Sheen Peshawar” to be held next month from 18 to 20 November. KP Minister for LG&RD Faisal Amin Gandapur chaired the meeting on the Sheen Peshawar project at LG Secretariat Peshawar wherein various aspects of the three-day event were taken into stock including projection of the cultural and religious historical sites, artisan, traditional sports, dances, arranging downtown tours, arts festivals, music and food streets, light and sound shows, related security measures and cleanliness to make it a success story wherein certain necessary decisions were taken. The meeting was attended by Secretary LG Zaheerul Islam, Special Secretary Muhammad Asif, Secretary LCB Arif Baloch and Chief Planning Officer Siraj Munir and senior officials from the departments of Sports, Culture, Archives, Museums, Tourism, Archeology, PDA, WSSP and Police. After a detailed discussion, it was decided that all the relevant departments, directorates and stakeholders will submit their plans along with financial proposals by October 31 wherein a special meeting of all stakeholders will be held and each department and directorate will present its plan for further perusal. Mr Gandapur asked all the participants and authorities concerned to take the event as a challenging task and seek sponsors from the private sector to reduce the financial burden on the government.