LAHORE - The thrilling competitions of 73rd Punjab Games were held at different sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi distributed prizes among the top position holders at National Hockey Stadium. Lahore girls hammered Faisalabad 45-9 to win the Punjab Games basketball event. Gujranwala toppled Multan 25-2 to finish third. As many as 75 male and female athletes from four divisions - Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi - demonstrated their sports skills in five disciplines Paralympics sports at National Hockey Stadium. In men’s crutches race, Nazim Ali won first followed by Nouman and Imran. In powerlifting event, M Azhar, M Anees and Shafiq got top three positions respectively. In blind archery event, M Salman was winner followed by M Usman and Tayyab Zulfiqar. In women’s wheelchair event, Anam Khan was winner followed by Atia Butt and Rafia Akram. In men’s wheelchair event, Ishaq, M Mukhtar and Razzaq won top three positions respectively. In football event, Lahore beat Gujranwala 3-0, Multan beat Bahawalpur 5-4 on penalties, Sargodha beat Rawalpindi 8-7 on penalties while Sahiwal beat DG Khan 1-0. In kabaddi event, Faisalabad beat Multan 47-34, Bahawalpur beat DG Khan 37-28, Lahore beat Gujrat 35-33 and Gujranwala beat Sargodha 40-24. In baseball event, Sahiwal beat Gujranwala 14-2, Multan beat Lahore 12-0 and Faisalabad beat Sahiwal 14-8. In volleyball event, Gujrat beat Sargodha 3-1 and Bahawalpur beat Multan 3-0.