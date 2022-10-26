Share:

LAHORE-Two matches were played on the opening day of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament that rolled into action here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, LPC President Umar Sadiq said: “The Lahore Polo Club organizes Polo in Pink every year for a charity event which aims to raise awareness about breast cancer in women. This year too, Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament is being organized by the club.” Other notables present on the occasion were LPC Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Lahore Smart City COO Imran Zahid, CFO Zahid Arif, Head of Pink Ribbon Pakistan Umar Aftab, Executive Committee member Usman Haye and international women players from different countries.

LPC Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan said that total 11 teams have been taking part in the tournament, which have been divided into two pools. Each team also includes foreign players. Pool A includes Haye Squad, Zacky Farms Reapers, FG/Din Polo, The Eagles and Lahore Smart City while Pool B comprises Platinum Homes, Lotto Carpets Singapore, Newage Cables, Pebble Breakers, Black Horse Paints and Remington Pharma/Guard Group.

“Laurel Howe and Danielle Lussi are from USA while Marion Dierickx is from Belgium, Phillip Henry from Australia and Jessica Schnieder and Jane Buchan from Canada. Eesha Haye, Fatima Mazhar, Isra Zeeshan, Raqia Mansoor are from Pakistan while Sofia Deana Khan from Ukraine,” he added.

Lahore Smart City COO Imran Zahid said: “We always support good causes. Pink Ribbon and Lahore Polo Club are promoting a good cause which we are fully supporting and we will continue to support causes in future.” Head of Pink Ribbon Pakistan Umar Aftab said Pink Ribbon has started the OPD of a breast cancer hospital in Lahore. Soon the full hospital will be operational.

Meanwhile, Haye Squad and FG/Din recorded victories on the opening day. In the first match, Haye Squad outpaced Zacky Farm Reapers 10-4½. Usman Haye fired in four goals from winning side while Saqib Khakwani hit a hat-trick, Philipa Henry a brace and Ibrahim Khan one goal. From Zacky, Nazar Dean Ali Khan hit two goals and Mustafa Aziz one.

The second match was a two-chukker match played among three teams - FG/Din, Lahore Smart City and The Eagles. FG/Din won both of their matches to emerge victorious. FG/Din first beat The Eagles 4-2½ and then outsmarted Lahore Smart City 7½-1.