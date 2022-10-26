Share:

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of an accused involved in murder and rape of five-year-old girl. The single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the bail petition of the accused, Imran. The petitioners counsel ar­gued that a case had been registered against his cli­ent on charges of murder­ing a five- year-old girl in the limits of Malka Police Station, Pakpattan. He submitted that all charges leveled against his client were baseless. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client. However, the complain­ant’s counsel opposed the plea, saying that the ac­cused had been indicted and relief of bail would af­fect the trial proceedings. He further submitted that the accused remained ab­sconder after dismissal of his bail earlier. The court, after hearing detailed ar­guments of the parties, dis­missed the post-arrest bail petition of the accused.