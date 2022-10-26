Share:

TERRITORIES - Six Palestinians were killed in sweeping Israeli raids Tuesday in the occupied West Bank as the army targeted an emerging armed group, and thousands later massed for the funerals of the alleged gunmen.

The Palestinian health minis­try said five people were killed in Nablus in the northern West Bank, where Israel confirmed an overnight operation tar­geted the “Lion’s Den”, a new group it blames for multiple re­cent attacks.

Another Palestinian died from a gunshot wound to the chest during overnight clash­es with Israeli forces in Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, the health ministry said.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that Wadi al-Houh, whom he de­scribed as “the head of the Li­on’s Den”, was among those killed in Nablus.

The army said it had carried out a major operation with po­lice and intelligence officers targeting a site “used by the main operatives of the ‘Lion’s Den’”, describing it as a “head­quarters and a workshop for making weapons”.

“The forces detonated the ex­plosive manufacturing site,” added the army statement which did not provide a death toll. “During the activity, mul­tiple armed suspects were hit.”

READY FOR ‘ESCALATION’

An Israeli military official, speaking on condition of an­onymity, told AFP that “af­ter trying to let the Pales­tinian Authority contain the group and them failing to do so, and with the rise in attacks... we embarked on an intelli­gence-based operation to halt the Lions’ Den terror attacks”.

“The region has been thor­oughly reinforced, we’re pre­pared for an escalation,” the of­ficial added.

At the death reported at Nabi Saleh, the army confirmed it had “spotted a suspect throw­ing an explosive device” at sol­diers, who opened fire.

In a statement posted to Tele­gram, the nascent militant group was defiant. “Surrender is the path of humiliation,” it said. “It’s time for the lions to come out of their den.” A sea of mourn­ers carried bodies through the streets of Nablus ahead of the burials as gunman fired into the air. Violence has surged in re­cent months in the north of the West Bank, the Palestinian terri­tory occupied since 1967 by Isra­el, especially in the areas of Nab­lus and Jenin.

More than 100 Palestinian fighters and civilians have been killed since the start of the year, the heaviest toll in the West Bank for nearly seven years, ac­cording to the United Nations