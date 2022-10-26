Share:

KARACHI-The medico-legal report to ascertain sexual assault allegations in minor girl rape case confirmed on Tuesday that flood-affected girl was gang-raped in Karachi’s Clifton.

The flood-affected girl was allegedly gang-raped by two unidentified persons in the Clifton area of Karachi on Monday. The minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00 pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’. The medical report has now confirmed that multiple culprits sexually assaulted her. The police, while quoting the victim, said that two identified persons abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her. Hospital sources told media that the girl was eight or nine-year-old.