Share:

ISLAMABAD-Member Balochistan has assumed the acting charge of chairman Indus River System Authority, while chairman Federal Flood Commission will act as member federation, on ad hoc basis, which is vacant due to delay in the appointment of permanent member.

The summary for the appointment of Member Federal IRSA was moved by the Ministry of Water Resources to the Federal Cabinet for approval, but no decision has yet been made in this regard. Due to delay in the decision of the federal government to appoint Federal Member IRSA, the position has become vacant and as per Chapter-Il, Section 4(8) of the IRSA Act No. XXII of 1992, chairman Federal Flood Commission will act as federal member on ad hoc basis.

The tenure of the existing Federal Member IRSA Asjad Imtiaz Ali has expired on October 25 and the charge has been handed over on ad hoc basis to chairman FFC. A notification issued here stated by IRSA said that “In accordance with Chapter-Il, Section 4(8) of the IRSA Act No. XXII of 1992, Ahmed Kamal, Chairman, Federal Flood Commission will act as Member IRSA (Federal) with immediate effect till the appointment of regular Member IRSA(Federal).” Asjad Imtiaz Ali was working as Irsa member since 2011.

Similarly another notification issued by IRSA said that “In accordance with Chapter-II, Sections 4 (2) & (6) of IRSA Act No. XXII of 1992, Abdul Hamecd Mengal, Member IRSA (Balochistan), shall act as chairman, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) with effect from 25.10.2022(FN) till the appointment of Federal Member IRSA”. Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was established through an Act of Parliament in 1992 to implement the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991 and it comprised five members one from each province and one from the federal government. The members are selected for a term of three years on the recommendation of provincial governments from amongst senior irrigation engineers or related engineering fields. As per the rotation policy each provincial and federal member will be given the role of the chairman of Irsa for one year.

Under the rotation policy Member Sindh was serving as chairman IRSA, and with the expiration of his tenure the acting charges was handed over to Member Balochistan. The next term to assume the role of Chairman IRSA belongs to the federal government. After appointment the federal member will assume the charge of chairman IRSA for one year.