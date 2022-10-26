Share:

Dozens of aircraft of NATO countries took part in the military alliance's annual "Steadfast Noon" nuclear deterrence training exercise in northwestern Europe.

"#NATO exercise #SteadfastNoon is a routine annual training activity. It involves 14 countries and more than 60 aircraft of various types," NATO Air Command said Tuesday.

Tanker aircraft and fourth and fifth-generation fighter jets are also taking part in the exercise, which began on Oct.17 and runs until Oct. 30.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 13 that the long-planned routine exercise ensures that the alliance's nuclear capabilities remain safe, secure and effective.

"Deterrence is the way to prevent any attack on a NATO ally and to preserve peace," he added.