ISLAMABAD-National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday indicated allowing K-Electric to return Rs 4.70 per unit (Rs 8.2 billion) to consumers, that the company had overcharged from Karachiites in September electricity bills.

The indication was made by NEPRA during a public hearing on the KE petition for power tariff reduction on account of fuel adjustment for month of September 2022. The public hearing was chaired by Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqui. K Electric had submitted a request for a reduction of Rs 4.62/unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for September 2022. However, after the initial assessment of data, Nepra has indicated a reduction of Rs 4.70/unit in FCA amount. The decision will allow KE to return Rs 8.2 billion it had overcharged from the consumers.

During the public hearing, the KE officials said that provision of indigenous gas for KE power plants was a key issue which was resulting in higher cost of electricity generation. They said that Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) had approved supply of 90 mmcfd indigenous gas to KE power plants.

However, SSGC had been supplying 60 mmcfd gas which was violation of the decisions of high power committees. They said that SSGC was supplying gas to the captive power plants (CCPs) in violation of merit policy order. They said that KE power plants had first right of providing gas supply but they were not being provided indigenous gas. They said that KE power plants had produced electricity at higher rates of Rs 37.74/unit due to running on expensive fuel of furnace oil and diesel due to non-provision of gas supply by SSGC. However, KE received electricity at an average rate of Rs 13.12/unit from external resources, causing reduction in electricity rates for the consumers.

During hearing, an intervener raised question that KE’s own power plants were generating expensive power due to being out of dated. He quoted a report of Nepra in which it had suggested that KE should shut down those plants which had completed life. Nepra officials said that regulator was seriously working on this plan and consumers would see a major change in future. The regulator will issue its final decision after further assessment of the data and will issue detailed decision in this regard. The consumers are likely to get relief in November electricity bills.