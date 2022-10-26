Share:

Swat - Newly-appointed DIG Malakand Range Sajjad Khan took charge of his office on Tuesday. After taking over the charge, he met the officers posted at the headquarters and got briefing over the security situation of Swat. He directed the officers and personnel to perform their duties diligently, dutifully and honestly. He directed all officers and personnel to spare no effort for the protection of life and property of the people. Sajjad Khan has served on various keys posts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DIG Sajjad Khan has been conferred with the Best Police Officer of Asia Award by the United Nations (UN) in recognition of his services for the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Kosovo.