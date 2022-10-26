Share:

ISLAMABAD-The new United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for five years (2023-2027) was signed at the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Dr. Kazim Niaz signed it on behalf of the government of Pakistan while the UN was represented by the Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harneis. The secretary EAD warmly welcomed the UN coordinator and appreciated the role of the United Nations for developing the first ever UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework UNSDCF (2023-27) for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Pakistan.

He further stated that the priorities of the federal and provincial governments are in sync with the UNSDCF. “Pakistan is grateful for United Nation’s support to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and for its continuous support during the flood relief and rescue efforts. Government of Pakistan is committed to working with United Nations in Pakistan to make a lasting contribution to national development priorities to improve the living conditions of the people in the country.” stated Secretary Kazim Niaz.

The Cooperation Framework is the result of a year-long, nationwide consultative process between the government and technical line ministries, resident and non-resident UN agencies, national and international civil society organizations, said Harneis. He assured of the UN’s continued support to Pakistan as the work begins on fulfilling the obligations and commitments set in the framework. The United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for Pakistan advances five priority outcomes; basic social services, gender equality and women’s empowerment, climate change and the environment, sustainable inclusive economic growth and decent work, and governance and will be implemented from Jan 2023 to Dec 2027.