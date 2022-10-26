Share:

The Russian Revolution had a profound effect on all the nations of the East. The establishment of the world’s first workers’ and peasants’ government, the end of capitalism and the feudal system, and the liberation of the Asian nations subjugated by the Russian Empire gave new enthusiasm and excitement to the liberation movements of the Eastern nations.

A very happy feature of Urdu literature has been that it has reflected every phase of our national life, every new phase of our freedom struggle. The heartbeats of the Indian people, their highest aspirations. We find pictures of their suffering and pain, their mental and psychological complexities, in Urdu literature from era to era. I was very young at the time of the Russian Revolution (November 1967), but Lucknow’s daily Sayara. That headline is still imprinted on my mind today, in which the news of the Russian Revolution was spread across the entire page, and was given the title of Red Storm of Europe.

The editor of this daily was my uncle Shabir Hussain Qatil. Qatil Sahib started the last issue of this planet with this poem: There is such a pain in my heart today that I speak, my tongue will burn, and if I don’t speak, if I take a breath, I am afraid that my bones will start burning. This poem expressed the anger of the Indian people against British oppression.

MOBARAK FARYAD,

Khuzdar Wadh.