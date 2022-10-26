Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commis­sioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tues­day said that no gov­ernment in Punjab was willing to hold local bodies elections.

A three-member bench headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja heard a pe­tition concerning local government elections in Punjab. The special sec­retary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the con­stituencies have already been delimited twice in the province and now they have to be delimit­ed for the third time Chief Secretary Punjab Ab­dullah Khan Sumbal, during the hearing, said that the demarcation “will be com­pleted soon” and that a sep­arate constituency will be formed for every popula­tion of 25,000. “The Punjab government should provide us with the required docu­ments,” said the CEC. “If the ECP can conduct the local elections as per the previous rules then the schedule will be issued today in Punjab,” he said. “If local bodies elec­tions are to be held on the basis of the new law,” he said mentioning that in this case they need guarantees.