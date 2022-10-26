ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday said that no government in Punjab was willing to hold local bodies elections.
A three-member bench headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja heard a petition concerning local government elections in Punjab. The special secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the constituencies have already been delimited twice in the province and now they have to be delimited for the third time Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal, during the hearing, said that the demarcation “will be completed soon” and that a separate constituency will be formed for every population of 25,000. “The Punjab government should provide us with the required documents,” said the CEC. “If the ECP can conduct the local elections as per the previous rules then the schedule will be issued today in Punjab,” he said. “If local bodies elections are to be held on the basis of the new law,” he said mentioning that in this case they need guarantees.