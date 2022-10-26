Share:

LAHORE-Omar Khalid Hussain, Pakistan’s top amateur in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), will be leading his country’s campaign in the prestigious 13th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship which tees off at the Amata Spring Country Club from Thursday (October 27).

Omar, 18, is one of the four Pakistani players, who earned an invitation for the Asian Amateur Championship, which is counted among the major tournaments on the international circuit. Salman Jehangir, Pakistan’s second-best player on WAGR, Yashal Shah (3rd) and Saim Shazli (4th) are the other three Pakistanis competing in the championship to be played from Oct 27-30.

“It is a great opportunity for me to play in such a high-profile tournament,” said Omar, who made history earlier this year by becoming the first Pakistani golfer to make the cut at any USGA championship. He achieved this feat by making the cut at the US Junior Amateur at Bando Dunes, Oregon.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome our players back for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship,” said Taimur Hassan Amin, chairman of the APGC. “Amata Spring crowned one of our most amazing champions to date, 14-year-old Guan Tianlang in 2012, who then went on create some more magic by becoming the youngest player ever to make the cut at the Masters,” added Taimur, Pakistan’s golfing legend.

“Tianlang epitomises what we at the APGC, in association with Augusta National Golf Club and The R&A, set out to achieve – unearthing the massive potential we have in our region. I am sure we will have a fantastic and worthy champion following four days of intense competition to follow in the footsteps of such remarkable AAC alumni as Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Smith,” he added.

A full field of 120 amateurs from 39 countries and territories will vie for the prestigious title. The first round begins Thursday, October 26, and the final round is scheduled for Sunday, October 29. The championship’s high-definition broadcast includes three hours of live coverage on each of the four competition days.