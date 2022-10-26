Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Min­ister Sheh­baz Sharif yesterday announced setting up of a high-level judicial com­mission for conducting a fair and transparent investigation into the killing of senior jour­nalist/anchor Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The PM in a video message for the media said the government would request the Is­lamabad High Court to designate a judge for the purpose.

“The matter for the formation of a judicia commission would also be ta­bled before the federal cabinet for endorsement”, the PM re­marked. He termed the murder of Arshad Sharif “highly con­demnable” and assured the na­tion that the facts of the probe would be brought to the nation.

He said prior to his depar­ture to Saudi Arabia, he had telephoned Kenyan President William Rotu and urged him to hold a fair investigation besides playing his role for the swift re­patriation of the deceased jour­nalist’s body. The prime minis­ter said the Kenyan president had expressed his grief over the tragic incident and assured his all-out support in this regard.

In an earlier development, the Army had written a letter to the government to take legal action against those involved in blam­ing the institution for the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.

“An action should be tak­en in the light of the Constitu­tion against those involved in blaming the institution,” it de­manded. Talking to a private TV channel, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director Gen­eral (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the military has re­quested the government to con­duct a “high-level investigation” into the killing of journalist Ar­shad Sharif in Kenya.”

He condoled the journalist’s death and called for an inqui­ry into the killing when he was asked to comment on the allega­tions being made against the in­stitutions.

“We have requested the gov­ernment to hold a high-level investigation so that all these speculations can be put to rest,” he said. “It is very unfortunate that people indulge in allega­tions […] and I think a thorough investigation needs to be con­ducted to tackle these things. I believe that the probe should not just be into these things but also on why Arshad Sharif had to leave Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said.

Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers to questions regarding who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan, where did he live all this time, and what were the circumstanc­es leading to this incident. “Be­cause in all these stages, unfor­tunately, allegations are levelled at the end of the day, and in­stitutions are accused. So this speculation has to be put to rest and it has to come to an end,” he said and added “And this is why we have requested the gov­ernment of Pakistan to take le­gal action against all these peo­ple who are levelling allegations without any evidence”.

Recalling Sharif’s work over the years, the DG ISPR said that the journalist was a “very pro­fessional man” and his pro­grammes would be remem­bered as “textbook journalism”.

He further said: “This is why it is most upsetting that his death is being used for baseless con­versations and fingers are being raised on it. We just have to see who is using this unfortunate incident […] who is the benefi­ciary of this thing […] this needs to come to an end.”

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), while hear­ing a petition filed by Barris­ter Shoaib Razzaq, said that it is premature to form a judicial commission at this stage to in­vestigate the killing of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif.

A single bench of IHC compris­ing Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conduced hear­ing of a petition seeking probe into the killing of Arshad Sharif.

The petitioner had request­ed the court for formation of a probe commission to probe the circumstance in which the jour­nalist was killed in Kenya.

The IHC bench directed the government to keep on board the journalists’ bodies regard­ing the inquiry into the murder.

The IHC Chie Justice said that the incident was a matter be­tween the two different coun­tries and the state institutions could better resolve the issue. The counsel highlighted that when Sharif had left the country earlier this year, 13 cases were registered against him and that the government allegedly had asked the UAE government to deport him back to Pakistan.

Justice Athar remarked that journalists in this country are being picked up. The deputy at­torney general told the court that all officials were currently working on the required steps and waiting for the report from the Kenyan government.

At this, the IHC Chief Justice said that he had come to the court today only to hear Arshad Sharif’s case.

The court directed that the journalists organizations should be part of the board in­quiring into the issue and that there was no benefit of judicial commission at this stage.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing in this matter for a week for further proceedings