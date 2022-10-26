ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday announced setting up of a high-level judicial commission for conducting a fair and transparent investigation into the killing of senior journalist/anchor Arshad Sharif in Kenya.
The PM in a video message for the media said the government would request the Islamabad High Court to designate a judge for the purpose.
“The matter for the formation of a judicia commission would also be tabled before the federal cabinet for endorsement”, the PM remarked. He termed the murder of Arshad Sharif “highly condemnable” and assured the nation that the facts of the probe would be brought to the nation.
He said prior to his departure to Saudi Arabia, he had telephoned Kenyan President William Rotu and urged him to hold a fair investigation besides playing his role for the swift repatriation of the deceased journalist’s body. The prime minister said the Kenyan president had expressed his grief over the tragic incident and assured his all-out support in this regard.
In an earlier development, the Army had written a letter to the government to take legal action against those involved in blaming the institution for the death of journalist Arshad Sharif.
“An action should be taken in the light of the Constitution against those involved in blaming the institution,” it demanded. Talking to a private TV channel, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the military has requested the government to conduct a “high-level investigation” into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.”
He condoled the journalist’s death and called for an inquiry into the killing when he was asked to comment on the allegations being made against the institutions.
“We have requested the government to hold a high-level investigation so that all these speculations can be put to rest,” he said. “It is very unfortunate that people indulge in allegations […] and I think a thorough investigation needs to be conducted to tackle these things. I believe that the probe should not just be into these things but also on why Arshad Sharif had to leave Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said.
Gen Iftikhar stressed that it was important to find answers to questions regarding who forced Sharif to leave Pakistan, where did he live all this time, and what were the circumstances leading to this incident. “Because in all these stages, unfortunately, allegations are levelled at the end of the day, and institutions are accused. So this speculation has to be put to rest and it has to come to an end,” he said and added “And this is why we have requested the government of Pakistan to take legal action against all these people who are levelling allegations without any evidence”.
Recalling Sharif’s work over the years, the DG ISPR said that the journalist was a “very professional man” and his programmes would be remembered as “textbook journalism”.
He further said: “This is why it is most upsetting that his death is being used for baseless conversations and fingers are being raised on it. We just have to see who is using this unfortunate incident […] who is the beneficiary of this thing […] this needs to come to an end.”
Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC), while hearing a petition filed by Barrister Shoaib Razzaq, said that it is premature to form a judicial commission at this stage to investigate the killing of senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif.
A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conduced hearing of a petition seeking probe into the killing of Arshad Sharif.
The petitioner had requested the court for formation of a probe commission to probe the circumstance in which the journalist was killed in Kenya.
The IHC bench directed the government to keep on board the journalists’ bodies regarding the inquiry into the murder.
The IHC Chie Justice said that the incident was a matter between the two different countries and the state institutions could better resolve the issue. The counsel highlighted that when Sharif had left the country earlier this year, 13 cases were registered against him and that the government allegedly had asked the UAE government to deport him back to Pakistan.
Justice Athar remarked that journalists in this country are being picked up. The deputy attorney general told the court that all officials were currently working on the required steps and waiting for the report from the Kenyan government.
At this, the IHC Chief Justice said that he had come to the court today only to hear Arshad Sharif’s case.
The court directed that the journalists organizations should be part of the board inquiring into the issue and that there was no benefit of judicial commission at this stage.
Later, the bench deferred the hearing in this matter for a week for further proceedings