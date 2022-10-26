Share:

khyber - Pakistan exported 161 million trading commodities to Afghanistan via the Torkham border in the last three months. The Chief Collector Custom Muhammad Saleem while talking to media persons during his visit to Torkham Custom House on Tuesday said that relaxation in trading policy raised business between two neighbouring countries and the export of trading commodities from Pakistan to Afghanistan volume of export in the last three months, i.e July, August and September touched a figure of $161 million. He maintained that Pak export to Afghanistan through the border in these months of 2021-22 was $90 million. Approximately $3.2 million have been added to the national exchequer in the form of customs duties, he remarked. The Customs Chief Collector added that the establishment of a modern terminal in Torkham and the functioning of ITTMS caused an enhancement of Pak-Afghan trade at the crossing. Soon after signing a transit agreement with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, an average of 5,000 vehicles daily and 150,000 monthly would access the Torkham border making it a hub of business activities, he remarked. Muhammad Saleem added that with pro-trading initiatives adopted at the Torkham border 18,866 vehicles and 26,772 trucks carrying merchandise goods entered Pakistan in July, August, and September 2021-22. It is worth mentioning here that in 2015-16 Pakistan’s export to Afghan through the Torkham border was $3 billion, which was reduced to $90 million in 2020. The Custom high-ups assured them that they would address their lawful problems and initiatives would be adopted to resolve them