khyber      -   Pakistan exported 161 million trading  commodities to Afghanistan via  the Torkham border in the last three  months.  The Chief Collector Custom Muhammad  Saleem while talking to  media persons during his visit to  Torkham Custom House on Tuesday  said that relaxation in trading  policy raised business between two  neighbouring countries and the export  of trading commodities from  Pakistan to Afghanistan volume of  export in the last three months, i.e  July, August and September touched  a figure of $161 million. He maintained  that Pak export to Afghanistan  through the border in these  months of 2021-22 was $90 million.  Approximately $3.2 million have  been added to the national exchequer  in the form of customs duties, he  remarked.  The Customs Chief Collector added  that the establishment of a modern  terminal in Torkham and the  functioning of ITTMS caused an enhancement  of Pak-Afghan trade at  the crossing. Soon after signing a  transit agreement with Tajikistan  and Uzbekistan, an average of 5,000  vehicles daily and 150,000 monthly  would access the Torkham border  making it a hub of business activities,  he remarked. Muhammad Saleem  added that with pro-trading initiatives  adopted at the Torkham border  18,866 vehicles and 26,772 trucks  carrying merchandise goods entered  Pakistan in July, August, and September  2021-22. It is worth mentioning  here that in 2015-16 Pakistan’s export  to Afghan through the Torkham  border was $3 billion, which was reduced  to $90 million in 2020.  The Custom high-ups assured  them that they would address their  lawful problems and initiatives  would be adopted to resolve them

