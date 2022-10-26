Share:

RAWALPINDI - German Ambassador Alfred Grannas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawal­pindi on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, matters of mutual in­terest, overall regional situation, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). COAS Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan attaches great im­portance to its relations with Germany. He congratulat­ed the dignitary on assum­ing the office of Ambassador and expressed hope that rela­tions between the two coun­tries will further prosper. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devasta­tion caused by floods in Paki­stan and offered sincere con­dolence to the families of the victims. He also appreciat­ed Pakistan’s continuous ef­forts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in dip­lomatic cooperation with Pa­kistan at all levels.