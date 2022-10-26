Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is looking at the trust­ed friends again to re­vive the economic sit­uation as the coun­try fights destructive floods that have affect­ed millions.

Pakistan hopes to get relief from Saudi Ara­bia and China to keep mov­ing during the ongoing vis­it of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif to Saudi Arabia and the upcoming trip to Chi­na. Prime Minister Sharif has discussed rollover of $3 bil­lion in deposits which ma­ture in December this year, and additional financial sup­port with Saudi Arabian au­thorities. Pakistan urgently requires rapid financial assis­tance from friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and China, as well as from the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) to avoid a balance-of-pay­ments catastrophe. The PM also discussed the continu­ance of the oil facility on a payment plan with the Sau­di authorities and the real­isation of a $10–$12 billion prospective investment for the development of the pet­rochemical complex at Gwa­dar Port. Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif also intends to travel to China in the coming days.