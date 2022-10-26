PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh n Says Pakistan to reach out to potential investors to grab future for coming generations n Calls for investing in solar, wind, hydel energy.
RIYADH/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held bilateral meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud in Riyadh on Tuesday.
“Matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion,” officials said. “The two sides agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in business and investment sectors.” Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar were also present in the meeting.
‘Future Investment Initiative Summit’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also emphasised on investing in the solar, wind and hydel energy sector to avoid pollution and improve air quality for the whole world. Addressing Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh on Tuesday, he said Pakistan is ready to reach out to potential investors to grab the future for its coming generations. He said technology has transformed every sector and it can cut through social, cultural and financial barriers and empower those who are equipped to leverage it. He said young women and men are crafting their careers through means of modern technology. The prime minister also proposed Future Investment Initiative to establish a satellite centre in one of Pakistan’s leading universities to explore rapidly growing Pakistani market and spur innovation. He said the Satellite could become a centre of network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness capacities, which if optimized would take Pakistan to high level of social and economic development. Shehbaz Sharif further said that through Information Technology, E-Commerce and innovation we can overcome all challenges, especially political, economic, social, educational, and agricultural and climate change as well.