Share:

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh n Says Pakistan to reach out to potential investors to grab future for coming generations n Calls for investing in solar, wind, hydel energy.

RIYADH/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif held bilater­al meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Min­ister of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud in Ri­yadh on Tuesday.

“Matters pertaining to bilateral coopera­tion and regional secu­rity situation came un­der discussion,” officials said. “The two sides agreed to further pro­mote bilateral cooper­ation in business and investment sectors.” Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurang­zeb, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Feder­al Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Federal Min­ister for Finance Ishaq Dar were also present in the meeting.

‘Future Investment Ini­tiative Summit’

Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif also em­phasised on investing in the solar, wind and hydel energy sector to avoid pollution and im­prove air quality for the whole world. Address­ing Future Investment Initiative Summit in Ri­yadh on Tuesday, he said Pakistan is ready to reach out to potential investors to grab the fu­ture for its coming gen­erations. He said tech­nology has transformed every sector and it can cut through social, cultur­al and financial barriers and empower those who are equipped to leverage it. He said young women and men are crafting their careers through means of modern technology. The prime minis­ter also proposed Future In­vestment Initiative to estab­lish a satellite centre in one of Pakistan’s leading universi­ties to explore rapidly grow­ing Pakistani market and spur innovation. He said the Satellite could become a cen­tre of network of research­ers, innovators, investors, and service providers to har­ness capacities, which if opti­mized would take Pakistan to high level of social and eco­nomic development. Sheh­baz Sharif further said that through Information Tech­nology, E-Commerce and in­novation we can overcome all challenges, especially po­litical, economic, social, edu­cational, and agricultural and climate change as well.