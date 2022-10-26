Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the PM on Kash­mir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qa­mar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said Pakistan would continue its support for just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

He was speaking at an event titled ‘A Retrospective Analysis of Kashmir’s Accession to India’ organised by the Institute of Regional Studies here. He said that all governments irrespec­tive of their political affiliations had voiced the plight of Kash­miris at home and internation­ally and that they would con­tinue do so. There was some semblance of support from the Muslim countries on Kashmir issue, he said, adding there was a need to bring all the coun­tries together in discrediting the abuse of power in the held valley at the hands of a fascist Indian govt. The Hindutva-driv­en regime had left behind all the extremes of barbarity and there was no denying the fact that the biggest role in keeping the struggle alive was that of the Kashmiri blood and sweat, he said. Kaira called for keeping the youth aware of the govern­ment’s efforts for Kashmir and the importance of Kashmir as the unfinished agenda of par­tition to keep them motivated and save them from hopeless­ness. Terming Kashmir a hu­man rights issue, Kaira said that no people could be subdued through the use of brute force in the twenty-first century.

He added that Pakistan’s main dispute with India was Kashmir and it would keep providing moral and diplomat­ic support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle. He said that Pakistan was never the aggres­sor and that it would never choose to be one in the times that follow, however, Kashmir was one issue that command­ed absolute resolve and com­mitment for Pakistan.