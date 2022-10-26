Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Education Minis­ter Punjab Murad Ras inau­gurated the item bank sys­tem developed by Punjab Examination Commission at Quaid Headquarters Link Wahdat Road here on Tues­day. On this occasion, he said that a few years ago we end­ed the fifth and eighth class board exams for the better­ment of students. The main reason behind the abolition of board exams was that teachers had students copy themselves in board exams to improve their perfor­mance, he said. Murad Ras further said that today we have introduced an online system through which the learning and understand­ing skills of the students will improve. We don’t want to teach our future generation through “Rata” system. We want our children to learn with full understanding, he added. The provincial min­ister said that from now on 50pc MCQs and 50pc comprehension papers will be prepared. Papers will be prepared automatically with the help of online sys­tem for students of 1st to 8th standard through item bank system. Murad Ras said that students can an­swer the MCQs only after they have read and pre­pared properly. Murad Ras announced that anyone from the private school sec­tor can get free help from this item bank system de­veloped by the government. If the system developed by us benefits students study­ing in the private sector, then nothing is better for us than that. We have to work for the betterment of our children, he added. He further said that under the item bank system, all the exams will be prepared ac­cording to our syllabus. The provincial minister also said that thanks to the developed item bank system, we will also get help in evaluating the performance of teachers from time to time.