The whole essence of humanitarian work and the Geneva Convention is that neutral, impartial organisations can operate during war.

–Peter Maurer

The American telegram to Ngo Dinh Diem was passed onto the leader on the 10th of July, 1954, days before the official agreement separating French Indochina into North and South Vietnam was signed. During this time, negotiations were being held following the defeat of the French in the Battle of Dien Bien Phu. The Eisenhower administration voiced America’s support for South Vietnam and put forth its eagerness in welcoming it into the ‘free world’. It further identified communism to be a menacing threat that will consume the rest of the world and lead it to its destruction, justifying the US’ intervention in Korea as a result. The argument presented forth is that America took the step to fight the communists in Korea, and it must lend its support to Vietnam as well. The administration regretfully admits to have offered military support previously and faults the French governance to be inadequate enough to realise this help and avail it. It further expresses disappointment in the French’s ability to keep in control the military situation in the country.