The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Kashmir would observe October 27 as Black Day to strongly condemn the forced occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India and would demand the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

Big protest demonstrations and rallies have been planned in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where the people of KP will express solidarity with Kashmiris. They would raise placards and banners to protest against the illegal and forced occupation of IIOJK by India.

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people started with the landing of Indian occupation troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been further increased after Modi’s fascist government abolished the special status of IIOJK after revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution on August 5, 2019.

October 27 is observed as Kashmir Black Day each year to mark protest and resentment by Kashmiris around the world, including Pakistan, to condemn the forced occupation of the Held Valley.

The transport and rickshaw unions of Peshawar have planned a big protest demonstration in front of the Press Club in connection with the day.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan, Manzoorul Haq, told APP on Wednesday that the unlawful and illegal forced occupation of IIOJ&K by India was a clear violation of the Pak-Indo partition plan, the UN Charter and United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC) besides international laws.

Despite 75 years of forced occupation, he said India had completely failed to suppress the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris in the Held Valley. "The indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK has entered into a decisive stage after unilateral and illegal actions taken by the fascist Modi government on August 5, 2019."

He said these illegal acts had exposed the real face of the so-called secular state and proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings, and state-terrorism.

Manzoor said on August 5, 2019 that illegal actions by India could not change the disputed status of IIOJ&K as it was an internationally recognised disputed territory and the people of the held valley would decide about their future as promised to them by the UNO through its Security Council resolutions.

Ambassador Manzoor said August 5 illegal actions had put the peace of entire South Asia at stake and another war in Kashmir between two nuclear armed neighbor countries would prove disastrous for the entire region.

He said that these illegal actions had exposed India’s nefarious designs against oppressed Kashmiris as well as Modi government’s hegemonic expansionist policies through the subjugation of minorities, including Kashmiris, through state terrorism.

He stated that India could neither change the disputed status of IIOJK as enshrined in UN Security Council resolutions nor force Pakistan and Kashmiris to accept illegal outcomes, adding that the time had come for Kashmiris to be free of the Indian yoke.

Professor Dr. H.R Hialali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said that four wars had been fought between the two nuclear-armed neighbouring countries on Kashmir and another war could prove disastrous for the entire South Asia and its devastating effects might go beyond this region.

He said that the road to peace in subcontinent was passing through Kashmir and lasting peace and stability in the region could not be established unless resolution of this core issue as per the wishes of Kashmiris.