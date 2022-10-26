Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with members of his entourage, held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the fraternal bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister thanked the Saudi leadership for extending assistance to Pakistan during the recent devastating floods, particularly for establishing the air bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad to provide relief goods in flood affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed bin Salman termed the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia very important for the two countries as well as for the region and the world.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the Future Investment Initiative Conference, and highlighted the importance his government attaches to enabling participation of Pakistani youth to become agent of change in the technology world.

He invited the international community to benefit from Pakistan’s trained IT professionals.

The Prime Minister underlined his government’s firm resolve to facilitate all investors coming to Pakistan.

Later in a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he had an excellent meeting with Cown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

He said they agreed to upgrade and enhance bilateral ties and fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to new heights in line with the requirements of changing world.

Shehbaz Sharif said he told Mohammed Bin Salman that people of Pakistan are eagerly looking forward to his visit.