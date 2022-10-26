Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday performed Umrah in Makkah along with his delegation.

The prime minister performed the rituals of Umrah and prayed for country’s peace, progress and prosperity.

Earlier, the prime minister landed in Jeddah from Riyadh where he had attended the Future Investment Initiatives summit and also met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

On his arrival at the Jeddah airport, Governor of Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received the prime minister.